The amount of women match officials across different International Cricket Council panels went around 12 as Janani Narayanan and Vrinda Rathi of India were on Wednesday named in the International Panel of ICC Development Umpires. The announcement comes immediately after the launch of 100% Cricket, a 12-month campaign expected to build on the momentum of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.The campaign, launched right before 86,174 people watched the ultimate of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day, aims to generate more excitement round the women’s game prior to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees said: “They are exciting times for women’s cricket, in fact it is only appropriate that people have significantly more women officials at the international level. We shall work proactively with Member Boards to provide female officials the pathway necessary for their growth.”I am certain Janani and Vrinda want forward with their time on the panel. I wish all of them the very best and hope they not merely succeed on assignment, but continue steadily to develop their skillset with this support because they travel along their journey.”Narayanan, 34, who idolises the late David Shepherd of England and retired India umpire Srinivas Venkatraghavan, has been umpiring in Indian domestic tournaments since 2018.Janani Narayanan said: “It feels great to learn that Vrinda and I have already been inducted in to the ICC’s development panel. Thus giving me the opportunity to study from seniors on the circuit and improve in the entire a long time. Cricket is becoming section of my day to day routine because the 90s and I anticipate be linked to the sport at an increased level.”I take this possibility to thank the BCCI for the opportunities given and the ICC for giving me this break. I’d like to thank Mr Radhakrishnan, who has been my mentor since i have first started umpiring. I’d also prefer to thank my parents who stopped me from watching cricket on TV never, my senior umpires Sai Darshan, Ashwin Kumar and all my state panel umpires, national panel umpires and referees who’ve helped me learn and grow.”Rathi, 31, a former varsity player who has kept scores in international matches, in addition has been umpiring in Indian domestic cricket since 2018. Rathi was inspired to use up umpiring after watching retired woman umpire Kathy Cross of New Zealand at the Women’s World Cup 2013 and feels umpiring is really a natural progression on her behalf.Said Vrinda Rathi: “Personally i think privileged to be named in ICC’s development panel as this opens new avenues for me personally. I am certain I will reach learn a whole lot from other members of the panel and appearance forward to future assignments.”Having played cricket and in addition officiated as a scorer, this is an all natural progression for me personally and I’m happy at the true way things have unfolded.”I’m thankful to the BCCI for backing me through the years also to the ICC for giving me this opportunity. I’d like to take this possibility to thank my children also, colleagues and mentors for all your support and help through the years.”Another ICC women match officials are: GS Lakshmi, Shandre Fritz (International Panel Match Referees); Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Shivani Mishra, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Mary Waldron, Jacquline Williams (all International Panel of ICC Development Umpires).