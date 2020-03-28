IATSE C.A.R.E.S Launched To Assist Elderly And Disabled Members During COVID-19 Crisis

IATSE has created an assistance program called IATSE C.A.R.E.S. to provide support to the union’s most at-risk, elderly or disabled members during the coronavirus crisis. A joint effort by the union’s Young Workers Committee and its Disaster Response Committee, the new IATSE Coronavirus Active Response and Engagement Service is a buddy system where members in need may sign up to have a volunteer check in with them as often as they choose.
“We have also created a safe and free delivery system which connects trained and healthy IATSE Young Worker volunteers with older IATSE members in need,” the union said. “Members in need may request supplies, groceries, or whatever else they may need, and another IATSE member will bring it to their doorstep through our volunteer database.”

To volunteer or receive assistance, click here.

