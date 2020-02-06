Ianis Hagi 'deserves the headlines' as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hails match-winning debut

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has been hailed by manager Steven Gerrard after making an instant impact since joining the club.

The 21-year-old son of Romanian great Gheorghe Hagi, scored the winning goal on his first start in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers defeated Hibernian 2-1.

Albeit still trailing by 7 seven, the win kept Rangers in touch with Celtic in the title race, as Gers came from behind after Hibs took a first half lead before Hagi struck in the 84th minute.

“His second half performance deserved to win the match,” Gerrard told reporters.

“Ianis is a top talent … in the first half he was getting used to the game in Scotland, people knocking him about. In the second half he was much stronger.”

“It was an exquisite finish … him having the character, the personality and the guts to receive the ball in any situation … he makes the game look really easy.

“He’ll deserve all the headlines.”

Gerrard with Hagi after he was substituted in the 88th minute Photo: PA

Paul Hanlon put Hibernian in front in the first half before fellow defender George Edmundson equalised with his first goal for Rangers before Hagi stole the show.

Hagi arrived at the club on a six-month loan from Belgian club Genk on transfer deadline day last month.

Additional reporting by Reuters