ian-wright-says-shkodran-mustafi-is-‘not-good-enough’-for-arsenal-and-aims-swipe-at-unai-emery-after-chelsea-draw

Ian Wright believes Shkodran Mustafi’s calamitous performance in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea proved that the defender is ‘not good enough’ to play for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Mustafi’s woeful attempted backpass in the 26th minute led to David Luiz’s sending off and Jorginho made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick to break the deadlock at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners rallied after going behind and Gabriel Martinelli scored a solo wondergoal to level with half an hour remaining of the Premier League clash.

Cesar Azpilicueta looked to have won the game for Chelsea with a close-range 84th-minute strike before Hector Bellerin salvaged a point for the ten-man visitors with a sublime curled effort at the death.

Wright was in a jovial mood after Bellerin’s late goal and poked fun as Azpilicueta as he celebrated the equaliser – but the ex-Arsenal striker was understandably critical when it came to Mustafi’s performance.

While he claimed he wasn’t ‘digging out’ Mustafi, he feels the error-prone German centre-back is not up to the standard required for the north London club.

‘We saw his heartfelt message to fans, the problem is he’s not good enough,’ Wright told Premier League Productions.

‘He’s had multiple chances at Arsenal and he continues to let them down.

‘I’m not digging him out or anything. He is not good enough.

‘They are playing him because they’ve got no choice and that’s unfortunately why Arsenal can’t get rid of him.’

According to Wright, Unai Emery’s team would not have been able to claw themselves back into the game as Arteta’s men did on Tuesday evening.

‘It gives you the confidence to know that you’re always in a game,’ Wright added.

‘You go down to ten men and you’re organised enough to know you can’t just sit back and just soak everything up. We’re still gonna try to get forward like we saw Hector get forward and score the goal.

‘They’re confident in the fact they know exactly what they’re doing now which is something that, when you watched under Unai Emery, they looked all over the place and it’s a game I do not think we would have been anywhere near getting anything out of.

‘There are so many positives. All that needs to happen now is eradicate the little things, Lacazette… the silly mistakes like Mustafi’s, those kind of things.

‘Then all of a sudden, Arsenal come here and with ten men they could win that game but it takes time for those things to happen.’

