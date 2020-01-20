ian-wright-blames-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-for-marcus-rashford-injury

Ian Wright believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put his own needs above his player’s and is responsible for Marcus Rashford’s injury layoff.

Rashford is set to miss the next two to three months with a double stress fracture in his back – sustained in the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves – leaving Manchester United very short of attacking options and desperately scrambling for new recruits in the January transfer window.

Solskjaer risked Rashford despite knowing of a pre-existing back issue and has paid the ultimate price.

‘Marcus Rashford, #MUFC’s most important player, is now out for three months – that’s got to lie at the manager’s door’ 🚪👔 🤔 @IanWright0 is asking what’s going on with #MUFC’s medical team? Listen to Monday Night Club 👇

📲⚽️: https://t.co/gverzXjtrK#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/knf3oBR4oc — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 20, 2020

And Arsenal legend Wright thinks the Norwegian manager deserves criticism for a decision that backfired.

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he knew Marcus Rashford was struggling and played him against Wolves – now he’s out for three months,’ Wright told BBC Five Live.

‘We’re talking about an explosive player that’s going to need to be right [to play].

‘Solskjaer’s under intense pressure to get United back where they were and he’s thought about himself before he thought about the player – Solskjaer has put himself above Marcus Rashford’s health.

‘Now, one of their most promising and most important players is out and that has to come to the manager’s door.

‘Rashford has started every game and for him to play that much football, with the problems he is having with his back, you can’t mess around with that and Solskjaer has to take some blame in still playing him.’





