ian-wright-admits-he’s-‘worried’-about-shkodran-mustafi-playing-against-manchester-united

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he’s ‘worried’ about Shkodran Mustafi playing against Manchester United’s lightning-quick front-three of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial.

Calum Chambers suffered a serious knee injury in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday and the defender could miss the remainder of the season, meaning Mustafi will likely get more minutes in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Mustafi came on to replace Chambers as Arsenal were 1-0 in front at the Emirates and could not prevent Jorginho and Tammy Abraham winning the game for Chelsea at the death.

The German is expected to start alongside David Luiz on Wednesday night and could be in for a tough night against United’s in-form attack.

Rashford has scored 16 goals in his last 19 games for club and country and James and Martial have also impressed for United in recent weeks.

Asked to rate Arsenal’s chances against the Red Devils, Wright told Premier League Productions: ‘They’ve got a chance and what we saw the other day with Arsenal is that they getting used to the new system.

‘Chambers is out. Is Mustafi going to play? That’s something that would worry me.

‘Manchester United will be confident playing against Arsenal with the new system that Arsenal are trying to play because they’ll just keep going at them to see if they can keep it up.

‘Then they’ve got to try and find a weakness which at the moment is whether Arsenal can keep up that intensity to close them down.

‘Are they going to be able to keep people like Rashford, James and Martial in form off them? I’m not sure how that’s going to work out.’

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon added: ‘We might have a stalemate situation because both teams will want to counter-attack.

‘Mikel Arteta will be saying, “Don’t go forward just sit back” and United will be doing the same.

‘It’ll be a load of forwards on the halfway line saying: “What’s going on?!”‘

