ian-wright-accuses ole-gunnar-solskjaer-of-putting-himself-before-wellbeing-of-forward marcus-rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been accused of putting his own interest before the health of Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United striker was ruled out with a double stress fracture in his back.
Rashford is facing up to three months on the sidelines although there are fears he could be out for longer in a huge blow to United’s season. Gareth Southgate also has concerns ahead of the Euros with England this summer.
United were aware Rashford had been struggling with his back to the point where he has been using a Melmak fracture healing device before games and at home.
But Solskjaer has played the England striker more than any other player at United this season and admitted his decision to play him in the FA Cup against Wolves last week had “backfired” after a challenge from Matt Doherty forced his leading goalscorer’s substitution just 16 minutes after coming on.
Solskjaer denied after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool that Rashford had gone into the Wolves match with a single stress fracture to his back.
But the United manager came under fire from Ian Wright, the former Arsenal striker, on Monday night over his handling of Rashford.
“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he knew Marcus Rashford was struggling and played him against Wolves – now he’s out for three months,” Wright told the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live. “We’re talking about an explosive player that’s going to need to be right.
“Solskjaer is under intense pressure to get United back where they were and he’s thought about himself before he thought about the player. Solskjaer has put himself above Marcus Rashford’s health.
“Now, one of their most promising and most important players is out and that has to come to the manager’s door.”