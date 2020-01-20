ian-wright-accuses ole-gunnar-solskjaer-of-putting-himself-before-wellbeing-of-forward marcus-rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been accused of putting his own interest before the health of Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United striker was ruled out with a double stress fracture in his back.

Rashford is facing up to three months on the sidelines although there are fears he could be out for longer in a huge blow to United’s season. Gareth Southgate also has concerns ahead of the Euros with England this summer.

United were aware Rashford had been struggling with his back to the point where he has been using a Melmak fracture healing device before games and at home.

But Solskjaer has played the England striker more than any other player at United this season and admitted his decision to play him in the FA Cup against Wolves last week had “backfired” after a challenge from Matt Doherty forced his leading goalscorer’s substitution just 16 minutes after coming on.

Solskjaer denied after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool that Rashford had gone into the Wolves match with a single stress fracture to his back.