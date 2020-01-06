ian-ogle’s-mum-vows-to-stand-up-to-uvf-intimidation-after-graffiti-targets-family-members

The mother of Ian Ogle, who was brutally murdered by the east Belfast UVF, has said she is more determined than ever to stand up to the intimidation and threats from loyalist thugs as her family prepares to mark the anniversary of his death.

Margaret Elliott, speaking for the first time about her son Ian’s death, hit out at those behind disgusting graffiti which has been scrawled on walls in east Belfast targeting the Ogle family for speaking to the media and the police about the horrific murder of Ian in Cluan Place on January 27 last year.

The east Belfast UVF admitted its members carried out the murder but said it was not sanctioned by its leadership.

Graffiti near the Beersbridge Road in east Belfast labels Ian’s daughter Toni as a “Sunday Life tout” for doing a recent interview with the Belfast Telegraph’s sister paper Sunday Life.

Margaret, who is 64 and lives in Holywood, said it has been terrible for the family to celebrate Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries and births without Ian, who was known as ‘Big O’ to his close friends.

The family have also had to endure cruel taunts on social media and on the streets of Belfast about Ian’s murder.

“I am upset, because if they have anything to say, come straight to us,” Margaret said. “Don’t write bad things on the wall, they are just graffiti cowards. If they think they are going to lower us to their level, they won’t. We will be strong and we will all stand together because we want our day in court. We will put our head high and they won’t intimidate us.”