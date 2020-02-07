iain-dale-storms-off-good-morning-britain-amid-fiery-debate-with-other-panellists

The latest headlines in your inbox

Iain Dale stormed off Good Morning Britain during a fiery debate with other panellists.

The LBC radio presenter walked off set amid a debate around mental health care and services and the duty of care of the mentally-ill teenager Jonty Bravery, who threw a child from a tenth-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern.

Mr Dale was on the show with Nihal Arthanayake and Grace Blakeley.

After Ms Blakeley said the incident could be traced back to austerity, Mr Dale described her comments as “utter rubbish”.

He added: “It’s nothing to do with cuts; it’s to do with people doing the sensible thing and reporting something.”

Mr Dale walked off set during the debate (ITV)

Both the other commentators responded to his comments as Mr Dale continued trying to make his point

He then said “OK I won’t speak”. A few seconds later, he stood up and said “ok, right that’s it” and walked off set.

Presenter Kate Garraway responded by saying “we’d like you to speak” and Ben Shephard said “Iain don’t go”.

Mr Arthanayake then said “wow, what a fit of pique”, before adding “he’s a West Ham fan”.

He later posted on Twitter: “I enjoy my early mornings on @GMB with @Jacqui_Smith1​ because they’re all about civilised discussion. Today’s was not. It was about closing me down. I decided it wasn’t worth hanging around. Apologies to @kategarraway​, @benshephard & @CharlotteHawkns but enough is enough.”

Some took to social media to criticise the decision, with one writing: “#GMB Ian Dale just stormed off Good Morning Britain whilst denying Austerity Cuts have Consequences! I’ve worked 30 years in the field of ASD care & education @graceblakeley is absolutely correct!”

But others were quick to support him.

One person wrote: “Ian Dale walked off because there is absolutely no point trying to debate with 2 ignorant liberals like these pair. A man tells people he will kill someone by pushing them of a balcony, and is then left to hang around people on a balcony. But let’s blame austerity.”