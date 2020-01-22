iain-armitage-takes-the-best-selfies-at-the-sag-awards-with-tom-hanks,-meryl-streep-and-jennifer-aniston-and-we’re-seething-with-jealousy

Iain Armitage is the epitome of #selfiegoals right now, thanks to rubbing shoulders with pretty much every A-lister going at the SAG Awards.

The Young Sheldon star proved he certainly isn’t shy when it comes to snapping his celebrity pals and shared selfies with Hollywood royalty, including the likes of Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston and Meryl Streep.

Could we be more jealous?!

The 11-year-old’s Instagram account isn’t run by him himself, with an adult close to the young actor taking over the task, but it was definitely all Iain when it came to him hunting down his faves for a photo.

Alongside the pic of him and Tom Hanks, the caption read: ‘Iain alternated between reuniting with his friends and jumping from table to table to meet people he admires.’

When he wasn’t rubbing shoulders with the Forest Gump star, Iain was seen cuddling up to Jennifer Aniston and flashing a big smile alongside his Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Iain plays Ziggy in the HBO series, that also stars Meryl, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman. And, of course, he made sure to snap a selfie with them all too.

This kid.

Big Little Lies was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards, but lost out to The Crown on the night. Also competing in the category had been Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things.

Other big winners included Jen An who picked up the best actress gong for her role in The Morning Show, while Brad Pitt scooped the best actor in a supporting role SAG award for his appearance in Quentin Tarantino flick Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for his role in Joker, while Renee Zellweger took home best actress for Judy and Iain’s co-star Laura was awarded best actress in a supporting role for Marriage Story.





