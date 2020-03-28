I wonder how women will look after 21 days in the absence of beauty treatments- Aishwarya Sakhuja

Given the very somber mood caused by the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, IWMBuzz caught up with Aishwarya Sakhuja for a light-hearted chat on how to stay-at-home quarantine is affecting her.

“At first, I decided to cook by checking out the latest online recipes, but very soon, hubby Rohit (Nag) asked me to give up saying, ‘Yeh tum se na ho payega (This is not your cup of tea ). Now, he has taken over the kitchen, being a great a cook,” says this pretty girl currently seen in Star Plus show, Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Here she adds with a smile, “I wonder how women will look after 21 days in the absence of beauty treatments (waxing and eyebrows threading )?. I am right now trying to remove my nail extension, and they are just not coming out. My hands are looking so bad.”

“Also, this period is a big equalizer; having to do everything by ourselves in the absence of house help. The best or the worst part is that when we crib about doing home chores, our western friends and cousins wonder what the big fuss is all about they have been doing it for years. On a more serious note, I am feeling sad for home alone parents and senior citizens, with no one to fend for them. I am just thankful to the Almighty, for I have a roof over my head and meal on my plate only spare a thought for the poor migrant on the roads. I think this outbreak is a warning from mother nature to get back to basic and start respecting what we have.”

In closing, she fears, “I don’t think given the current situation lockdown will be lifted till May. The whole economy will get a body blow. All new projects will be re-looked up. I am prepared for a possible delay in future payments.”

