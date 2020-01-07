i-will-ask-you-when-i-plan:-angry-deepika-padukone-to-reporter-on-pregnancy-rumors

Tipsy Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019Instagram

As soon as an actress gets married, reports of her pregnancy start surfacing online. Deepika Padukone is no different. The actress married Ranveer Singh in 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como.

Recently, during a promotional event for her movie ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika was asked for a reaction on the rumours of her pregnancy. The actress got furious and gave a befitting reply to the reporter.

She said, “Do I look like I’m pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant, then you will see that in nine months.”

Is Deepika Padukone pregnant?Priyanka Chopra Instagram screengrab

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Ramleela’. The two have done three films together, including Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. They will next be seen together in the ’83’, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Deepika recently celebrated her 34th Birthday by spending her special day with acid attack victims like Laxmi Agarwal. After ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika will be seen working alongside Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday. The title of the movie is yet to be finalized but it shall be a relationship drama.