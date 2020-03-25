I want to work with all leading channels as Producer: Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the lead role of Dev in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel on Colors is happy to be juggling between being an actor and on his work as Producer.

His banner Kumeria Productions has earlier produced episodics for Dangal’s Crime Alert and is working on a crime series of 20 episodes for Dangal.

Says Vijayendra on his dual responsibility, “To be honest, it is difficult to juggle between acting and producing. Acting is my first love and I will never be disloyal to it for sure. I am very passionate about my production too. Thank God, my wife Preeti is good at managing the team.”

Ask him how much of a role does he share with his wife in production and he quips, “We have divided our duties. I usually get involved in scripting and on the creative front and budgeting. Preeti executes the plan. Yes, soon a finite series of 20 episodes will air on Dangal.”

On plans for the future as Producer, Vijayendra exclaims, “In the near future, I want my banner to be one of the known banners in the industry. I will want to work with all the leading channels as Producer. The biggest challenge for an actor can be that sometimes, people might not take you very seriously as there are many actors who want to be Producers and Directors. So the best way to overcome this challenge, according to me, is by making a quality product and then let my work do the talking.”

Best of luck, Vijayendra!!