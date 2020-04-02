i-tried-the-subscription-razor-service-thats-all-over-instagram-and-its-kind-of-amazing

I am not someone who enjoys shaving my legs, but I am someone who loves the feeling of sliding into bed at night with legs as smooth as a dolphin. It’s the simple things, really. I am also someone whose body hair grows at the freakishly impressive rate of a human Chia Pet. As one would imagine, this predicament requires a reliable method of hair removal, and I’ve tried just about every option out there.

After years of bouncing around between different drugstore razors with no solid favorite, I decided to give waxing a try. I finally hit a stride with my waxing appointments, and razor bumps became a thing of the past. However, as a single woman with a rate of maybe one date per month during my winter hibernation, I decided to put my pricey wax appointments on hold since I likely wouldn’t be seeing my exposed skin for more than minutes at a time for the foreseeable future. It was during this time I decided to try out the Billie Razor, and I mean it when I say I will never choose to remove body hair any other way again.

I was somewhat familiar with the subscription razor service I’d been seeing all over my Instagram feed before I decided to look into it myself. I was especially drawn to the idea that I could set up a recurring shipment so I’d never have to run out to CVS to restock on razors last minute. Not to mention, Billie’s economical pricing is Pink Tax-free — something you’ll rarely see in the world of women’s basic health and beauty products.

When I first received my starter kit in the mail just a few days after ordering it, I had to give its highly Instagrammable packaging a little love before testing it out. I was due for a wax at the time, so I was truly setting up my razor for a challenge as I slathered on a layer of its dreamy shave cream. While a few weeks of hair growth for me usually warrants one or two razors and an aggressive method of unclogging them against the side of the tub, Billie’s five-blade design removed my hair with ease. Out of habit, I found myself going over the same spot twice — only to find I didn’t need to. Needless to say, I’ve been hooked on the Billie razor’s magic ever since.

It’s not just the razor that’s been a game-changer in my routine. Billie’s rich shave cream made with shea butter, olive oil, sage, and aloe has replaced all of my previous aerosol-based formulas and left my sensitive skin without a razor bump in sight. I’ve also found its magnetic holder helps keep my already crowded shower ledge clear of clutter, along with adding an aesthetically pleasing pop of color to my bathroom’s landscape.

It takes a lot for me to actually look forward to shaving, but surprisingly, Billie razors have made it my new reality. They remove hair gently and efficiently and come from a brand rooted in body positivity and a mission to stamp out the Pink Tax, so really, what more could you ask for? I guess a machine that would shave my legs for me would be nice, but this works for now.

