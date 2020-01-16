i-t-raid-on-sarileru-neekevvaru-actress-rashmika-mandanna’s-residence-in-virajpet

Rashmika Mandanna.PR Handout

The Income-Tax Department has reportedly conducted a raid at Rashmika Mandanna’s residence in Virajapet on Thursday, 16 January. Over raid started early in the morning and over 10 officers landed at her residence, as per Kannada news channels.

The raids were reportedly made in connection with suspected tax evasion. It is reported that the Income Tax authorities are investigating whether or not the actor has paid taxes proportionate to her income. Over 10 officers have took cabs from Mysuru to reach her place in Virajpet.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the fast-growing actresses of South India and in a matter of four years, she has become one of the leading actresses in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry. Her latest Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has hit the screens a few days ago.

Developing Story: