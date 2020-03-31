‘i-struggled-with-it’:-benji’s-advice-to-latrell

Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall has offered his support to South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell, urging the two-time premiership player to surround himself with good people with fears he could quit the NRL.

Rabbitohs teammate Damien Cook conceded last week that when Mitchell’s contract comes up, he “might have had enough” and could walk away from the game due to mounting criticism.

With pundits critiquing every move made by Mitchell, Marshall believes it’s now become too much for the South Sydney star to handle.

The 2005 premiership star simply hopes Mitchell can surround himself with good people who can keep him grounded and provide good advice during the tough times.

Latrell Mitchell (Getty)

“It’s hard. I struggled with it at times, I struggled to find the balance, I struggled just accepting that that was my life in the public arena,” Marshall told Fox League.

“At the start I loved it but it developed into a bit of a love-hate relationship where you couldn’t go anywhere or you always felt like you were under the spotlight.

“The pressure’s intense on you just being a player, but when you’re put at the top of the game like Latrell is … personally I think the criticism has been a little it over the top and a little bit Latrell focused.

“You’ve got to have thick skin to be able to come back through that and my biggest advice is if you can surround yourself with good people, people who keep you grounded and give you good advice and honest feedback to let you know where you really are, I think that’s very important.

Benji Marshall (AAP)

“I think with Latrell being with Wayne, that’ll really help him because Wayne doesn’t read into that stuff. If anyone’s good at bringing you back down to earth, it’s Wayne.”

After Mitchell left the Sydney Roosters following two premierships with the club, a number of critics weighed in on his decision in what proved to be a never ending off season for the 22-year-old.

Mitchell had proven to most he was by far the best centre in the game, but it became clear once he joined the Rabbitohs that his intentions were to play the much more crucial role of fullback when he joined South Sydney on a two-year deal.

But after the Rabbitohs were defeated 22-18 at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos in round two, rugby league legend Phil Gould issued a brutal warning to the young star, declaring he doesn’t believe Mitchell “understands what it takes to be a great footballer.”

The Final Whistle: Round 2

“He hasn’t got the knowledge to play fullback, he hasn’t got the intensity to play fullback. Latrell is on a real learning curve,” Gould said.