i-still-believe:-how-to-watch-the-biopic-amid-the-coronavirus-outbreak?

‘I still believe’ is the latest in the series of apparent christen music biopics that everyone is making nowadays. This debit a true story of christen artist Jeremy Camp. The film is directed by Andrew Ervin and Jon Ervin, popularly known as Ervin brothers, best known for their movie ‘i can only imagine’. They also did the movie ‘Moms night out’ and ‘October’s baby’. I can only imagine was probably the best and the most successful movie of Ervin brothers till now.

ACTORS AND THEIR PERFORMANCES

The acting by all the main characters is really great. The main lead actor, KJ Apa really did well as compared to his previous performances. Britt Robertson, the lead actress also did a great job. All the side characters also did well in this movie.

The reaction of audience is mixed. The story of Jeremy Camp is very inspiring and touched many people’s hearts. But still, people are not really into it. This movie is a kind of mixture of Nicholas genre mixed with John Green style.

HOW TO WATCH?

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, all the theater are closed nationwide. Hence, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company announced that the film would get an early video on demand, which will release on March 27th. They are really proud of the movie Ervin brothers have created. They also stated that as a filmmaker, they are a bit disappointed that the film will not make it up to the big screen.

Fans of the movie can watch it now on various platforms which include Apple TV, Google Play and Amazon. The PG movie costs $19.99 to rent on the latter platform, in both standard and high definition versions. Its a great love story and everyone should watch it once