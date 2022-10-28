‘I saw someone die’: Soccer star witnessed murder and stabbed in front of child

It was a real drama that played out yesterday afternoon in the aisles of a shopping center in the city of Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. A 46-year-old man, apparently suffering from psychiatric disorders, carried out a violent and murderous knife attack, for no apparent reason. This is an isolated attack and the result is terrible, sinceone person was killed while 4 other people were injured by the man in question, who was arrested shortly after his madness. According to information from the Italian press agency Ansa, the person who succumbed to his injuries is an employee of the Carrefour hypermarket, located in the shopping center where the attack occurred.

Among the injured is a football star, the Spanish defender Pablo Mari, who currently plays in the Monza club, in the suburbs of Milan. On loan from the prestigious Arsenal club in England, the player is one of the 4 people attacked during the attack. Stabbed in the back, he was quickly transferred to Niguarda Hospital by helicopter and fortunately his life is no longer in danger. Inevitably shaken by this terrible attack and the scene he witnessed, the sportsman nevertheless wanted to testify, a few hours after the incident. “I was lucky. I saw a person die in front of me”he says, in comments reported by the Gazzetta Dello Sport.

I was with my baby and felt excruciating pain in my back

The scene could have been much worse for Pablo Mari, since he was not alone at the time of this attack. “I was with my baby and I felt excruciating pain in my back. Then I saw this man stab a person in the throat”, continues the Spanish player, also passed by Manchester City. A terrible scene then, but the news is rather reassuring for the player. “Pablo Mari has a fairly deep wound in his back, but fortunately his vital organs such as the lungs were not affected. His life is not in danger”said Monza president Adriano Galliani, before concluding in a lighter way: “He had the strength to joke by telling me that he will be on the pitch on Monday”.