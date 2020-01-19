‘I plan to shave my London Marathon best by days’ – wheelchair athlete Claire Lomas on why she will attempt this year’s event in motorcycle gear

Worse is the fact that the damage to her spine means she has no temperature control below her chest; she simply does not sweat. And in 2018, temperatures on the London course topped 24 degrees.

“I’m going to be drinking loads of fluid,” she says. “Which leads to another problem: I have no control over my bladder. I have a catheter, but I won’t know when to use it. I think I’ll be leaving a trail of wee round London.”

Everything changed for Lomas in 2007. A leading amateur horse rider, she had entered a three-day event in Leicestershire as part of her preparations for that year’s Burghley horse trials. On the cross-country course her horse clipped some low-hanging branches. She was flung from the saddle, smashing into a tree trunk.

“I’d had bad falls before, I broke my pelvis about three years previously,” she says. “But this time I just knew. I was a practising chiropractor, I know how the spine works. From the moment I hit the ground, I thought, ‘I’m buggered.”

Her fears were quickly confirmed: she was paralysed from the chest down. Expected to be in hospital for six months, she discharged herself after eight weeks. And she says the commitment required to be an elite sportsperson was crucial to her recovery: she had long experience of working towards a goal.

“But I don’t want people to think it was easy. Just because I’m in a good place now doesn’t mean it wasn’t tough getting here. My worst nightmare was not being able to move. When it became my new reality, I had to struggle through really dark times. There were many times I wished I’d hit that tree harder and just ended it.”

What changed for her was focusing on the positives. “I had to let go of the things I couldn’t do and start concentrating on the things I could. That’s when you begin to get better.” And the list of what she can do is extensive.

She skis regularly, she rides her motorbike round tracks at over 100mph, she is in the process of gaining her pilot’s licence. Plus she has two daughters, both born after her accident. “The biggest miracle for me was having children. Everything down there still all works, I just can’t feel it. Pain-free childbirth: result.”