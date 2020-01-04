‘I panicked when my husband turned down a good job – but being self-employed changed our lives for the better ‘

This is the prime time of year to take the plunge, reinvent yourself and and transform your life. Dani Mosley and her husband went from the security of regular employment to starting two businesses, a move that has made them happier and improved family life.

When my husband Ash told me he was planning to turn down some perfectly good job offers in order to start his own business, I panicked. I’ve always favoured stability, not risk.

So it’s as surprising to me as to anyone else that, four years later, not only is my husband thriving in his business, but I’ve set one up myself.

In 2015 Ash was made redundant from his job as head of women at a modelling agency. He was given only three months’ redundancy pay, and that was after a legal fight, so we were worried about money. I also feared that he didn’t have the right temperament for going solo: he was so stressed already. He has diabetes, which is aggravated by stress (as is our life at home, with our two children, Sam, 13, and Etty, 10). I advised against it. But Ash’s mother, who had run her own business, said: “You’ve got three months’ pay – why not give it a go?”

My mother-in-law was right. To survive, we needed about half of his previous salary. Ash started Present Model Management as a mother agency – that means that you have a bank of models and you find them agencies around the world. Within two months, he started doing direct bookings, because the profit margins are higher. He knew he wanted no overheads, so he based himself at Shoreditch House.

He loves it: the pressure he has now is exclusively self-imposed, and he manages it better. Plus, he can take the kids to school if he wants; as long as he has his phone, he can be anywhere – which is a far cry from being chained to a desk from 9 to 6.30.

Watching him thrive inspired me to take my own leap. Four years after I discouraged him from the instability of self-employment, I’m celebrating the first year of my own business, Family Feasts, the mission of which is to promote the sharing of healthy meals.

After 12 years of pushing a buggy as a childminder, I knew that something had to change. The mundanity was too much: I loved the kids, but I’d been singing Twinkle Twinkle in playgroups for more than a decade. I only really became a childminder in order to be home with my own children. Now that they are more independent, I have time to experiment a bit – but I still want to be there for them after school.

Perhaps ironically for the retro theme of my work, Instagram was what got me started. I’ve always been interested in food – my degree is in hospitality – and managed wine and theatre bars before having children. I set up @family_feasts to document what our family eats: healthy, tasty meals on a sensible budget. From there, I started a wordpress blog to hold the recipes. When I started publishing weekly meal plans – which I was writing down for myself anyway – the feedback was amazing. That’s what people want: inspiration. They get tired of recycling the same 10 or so dishes.