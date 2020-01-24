i-made-upskirting-illegal-but-i-still-don’t-feel-safe-wearing-a-skirt

You may have heard my story by now.

In July 2017 I was at a festival with my sister when a group of guys hit on us. When we rebuffed their advances one of them stuck his hands between my legs and took photos of my crotch without me knowing, to teach me a lesson.

I didn’t see him do it but I did catch all of his friends laughing and one of them looking at it on his phone. He’d been sent it.

I snatched the phone and ran to the police with him in tow.

I did absolutely everything we ask victims of sexual harassment or assault to do; I had witnesses, I got the phone, the picture and the guy and handed them all in to the police.

Then I was told nothing would be done because it wasn’t a graphic image as I had ‘chosen to wear knickers.’

I left the festival completely humiliated, violated and exasperated. Why, whenever this stuff happened, did they always get away with it? Why did I automatically start to brush it off and see it as part of life? What would the police have done if I was a child?

With the help of my friend, who was a law student, I looked into the law surrounding this form of sexual harassment and found upskirting was not a sexual offence in England and Wales but had been in Scotland – and various other countries – for a decade.

I was angry, so angry that I started a campaign to change the law. This anger carried me through the hellish year and a half that followed. But I was aware that I wasn’t dealing with the emotional impact being upskirted had had on me.

Instead, I threw everything into making upskirting illegal. I wrote opinion pieces for websites and newspapers, started a petition, created Facebook ads and partnered with a young, bright lawyer called Ryan Whelan.

Together we set out a political strategy, created new legislation and headed to Parliament, meeting with MPs, lobbying the government and tabling bills to change the Sexual Offences Act (2003).

It was 18 months of absolutely exhausting work. I had a full-time job in advertising as a creative and was getting up at 5am to work on the campaign before going into the office, taking extra long lunch breaks and meeting Ryan in his office to strategise at 11pm.

I received rape threats in various email inboxes and DMs for a year and a half.

But eventually, in February 2019, we changed the law and now upskirting is a sexual offence. Perpetrators can be charged with a range of punishments, from fines and being put on the sexual offenders register to up to two years in prison for dangerous repeat offenders.

I’m so proud of what Ryan and I achieved. He put his reputation on the line to represent a 25-year-old nobody who had no legal or political experience, but we did it.

I threw a party shortly after for everyone who had supported us or been involved, and although it was an amazing, joyful evening full of celebration, the impact of being upskirted still hadn’t hit me.

It didn’t until the first convictions happened.

Recent figures from the Press Association examined records from 35 police forces and revealed there has been almost one upskirting allegation made every single day since the law came into effect.

153 incidents have been reported since April 2019.

Separate data from the Crown Prosecution Service showed 10 men were convicted of 16 offences over the first eight months.

One was Stuart Bulling, a paedophile who was caught after he was spotted following teenage girls around a supermarket in Lancashire.

Another was Trevor Beasley, 51, who was jailed for filming under women’s skirts in Surrey. Police subsequently found 250,000 indecent images of children on his devices.

The moment I received that news I felt like I exhaled for the first time since 2017.

I could finally say that the law was working. That what I’d always hoped and strived for was happening. That change was happening.

But while you may know that part of my story, what you don’t know is that closer to home, something hadn’t changed.

Since I was upskirted on 8 July 2017 I haven’t worn that skirt again. In fact I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve worn a skirt since.

I now have the reputation of being a strong, determined, unphased activist, but somewhere, subconsciously, I’ve internalised those victim-blaming messages from my inbox.

Somehow the phrase ‘wear trousers if you don’t want to be upskirted’ has got to me.

I was still scared and I still am.

They often say closure is what you need to get over something. The thing is, I got closure at the highest level – I got the law changed – but I still think about it when I’m in crowds, even when I’m wearing trousers.

I often wonder if they still have the photos. Even if they have been long-deleted, they live forever, and so does the impact of sexual harassment.

So does the feeling of knowing that, at any moment, your body can be made public property.

Ultimately, that’s why, when we talk about these issues, we need to look at the lasting impact. Alongside getting convictions, victims should be asked about how they feel and made to know that this is not their fault.

Maybe if I’d talked about this more, I wouldn’t have spent the last summer sweating it out on the tube in jeans.

Maybe this summer, if I’m brave enough, I won’t.

