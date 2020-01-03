‘I lost myself for a while’ – Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh happy to have career finally back on track

Back home in Iran, where he lived and played until joining NEC in Holland in 2013, he was expected to carry the nation’s flag in the Premier League. When he faded from view in Chris Hughton’s final season in charge, the disappointment of a country was added to personal anguish.

“The people around me have always been really positive, saying just be patient, you’ll get your chance, you will be as good as you want,” he said at Brighton’s training ground. “There was a lot of negative stuff out there. Back home people weren’t that happy to be honest, because people wanted me to play and football is really big back home. Now I see the same people are coming with different [more positive] comments.”

Jahanbakhsh has reduced the risk of Brighton offloading him; and his manager, Graham Potter, acknowledges the mental strain on a player who had to keep telling himself: “There is a reason that you’re here.”

Potter says: “It must be hard. We were just talking about mental health [the joint FA Cup initiative between Heads Up and Public Health England] – and it must be hard to come [to England] with the pressure and the expectation of being something, and then it doesn’t quite happen for you. You’ve got the personal disappointment. You feel you’re letting people down. To stay and have the clarity of who you are as a player and a person must be difficult. It’s a testimony to him that he’s come through that period really well.

“I think he came for a lot of money. There’s a bit of pressure that comes with that. Then there’s how he plays – playing one way in Holland and then being asked to play a completely different way when he comes to the UK. You’ve also got the fact that the league is a higher league, a better league.