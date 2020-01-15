i-lost-my-knee-cap-to-knife-crime,-now-i-want-to-save-young-people-from-the-same-fate

As an ex-gang member who has been both a victim and an aggressor of knife crime, I know more than most about this issue. Up until my late twenties, I was part of the problem.

Growing up in Brixton, south London, I was a straight A student in my early teens. Then, through a number of bad life decisions and peer pressure, I ended up not only joining a gang but becoming a full-time career criminal, with no work or further education ever in mind.

My younger sister was also born around the same time, with Down’s syndrome and a hole in the heart – and it took the attention off me at home, which meant a lack of parenting and more free time to get up to trouble.

I’m a third generation criminal (now ex-criminal).

Violent crime was always close to home: My granddad came here as a stowaway on a prison ship and when I was a teenager, my cousin’s brother escaped from prison and was on the run living with me for a short while.

He went on to shoot two police officers and get taken away again – while another cousin of mine, who was the rock of our family, was detained in prison for 20 years. He’s now out and mentoring some of the hardest to reach young people in cities like Bradford, Luton and Birmingham.

So, from an early age the realities of crime and violence were very clear to me but still did work as a deterrent and have first-hand experience of the dangers of knife crime. Years ago, I lost my knee-cap and right shoulder after getting attacked with a machete in Clapham.

Gang crime today isn’t like it was when I was growing up. Back then, there was only one bad kid on every estate, and we made up the gang across the borough. Now there’s a gang in every estate.

The figures speak for themselves; in 2018-19, the number of offences recorded in London alone reached almost 15,000 – an increase of more than 5,000 compared to 2015-16, according to Statista.

This isn’t just a city problem though, it has occurred alongside a general increase in overall knife crime throughout England and Wales.

Young people carry knives because they are scared. They are terrified of this happening to them, so their solution is to carry knives themselves and just hope to make it home in one piece every day.

Police funding and officer numbers are also important factors, but this is both a social as well as economic issue.

As someone who has spent five and a half years of my life behind bars for robbing banks to violence, drugs and organised crime, I’ve seen the reality of knife crime.

A lot of the time, parents aren’t even aware of what is going on; they are too busy trying to support their family, and there are not enough resources for them. As an example, a mum might be working two jobs because she can’t get subsidies for travel or maybe a family member with an illness needs physio that they can’t get, which means they can’t be as involved in their child’s life outside of the home.

Sometimes there are also language barriers with parents who are adapting to western society, and children use this to get away with more than they normally would. Knife crime is an issue in every home, and parents and families need to stop being in denial, or thinking that this is a black/ urban issue.

Now a music producer, I run a company called The Digital Holdings (which has been nick-named Switzerland for being a safe, neutral zone) – a creative studio for young people to channel their passion into something positive instead of taking it to the streets. In the last two years, nine young people who frequent the studio have been killed as a result of knife crime.

I’ve also stopped children as young as 10 years old on the street, carrying big Rambo-type knives.

So, in an effort to tackle this issue, I am launching a knife amnesty campaign this week.

The hope is it will encourage young people, their parents, other relatives and adults to take responsibility and drop off knives to their local police station. Originally I wanted this to involve a knife drop-off bin in each of the 32 boroughs in London, but frustratingly there aren’t enough funds right now.

The reality is that most young people who carry knives won’t drop them off.

We need £10,000 for each borough, which would cover the £1,200 cost of a secure/approved amnesty bin, plus the support of £3,000 for the set-up, promotion and local delivery of the safe zones.

Local youth groups and charities are able to donate £5,800 per borough but the authorities asked us to supply nearly £100,000 to cover the remaining costs – and we just don’t have the money.

Grass roots organisations have proven track records of addressing some of the most serious social issues in society.

As an example, a group of mums and sisters in the Croydon Borough have been building a Safezone initiative, which has seen shops/business owners, parents, schools, influencers and the community build a network and present a united front that looks out for the community and shares family values, a format that has already begun to be replicated in other London boroughs.

However, due to a lack of media exposure, time to network or resources, this work often goes unnoticed, unfunded and under-appreciated.

To make this happen, we need the adults in their lives to step up and help us, as well as for the government to commit to providing two or three knife bins in every borough across the UK.

I also want industries to do their part – especially the entertainment industry.

They need to give back and ensure that young people have an outlet to channel their frustrations and a future – be that in music, sports, technology or something else. By doing this, we can steer them off the crime track.

I can only hope that by sharing my own experience and encouraging others to take a hands-on approach, we can prevent another young person’s funeral.

Corey Johnson is an award-winning multi-platform producer/ label (Defenders Ent) who’s credits include Drake’s ‘One Dance’ and runs a creative studio called The Digital Holdings, as well as a youth-led music platform. As an ex-gang member, he is also a knife crime activist, helping young people channel their passions instead of turning to crime.

