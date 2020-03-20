i-know-this-much-is-true-trailer-has-mark-ruffalo-playing-twins-on-hbo

HBO has released a new trailer for I Know This Much is True. This is a high-profile adaptation of a best-selling novel for one of the most consistently reliable cable networks around from director Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines, Blue Valentine}). The miniseries has a lot going for it. Not the least of which is that Oscar-nominee Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame, Spotlight) will be playing multiple roles as a pair of twin brothers at the center of the story. That alone would be enough to hook in quite a few viewers, but it just so happens that this trailer is quite compelling as well.

The trailer kicks off with Mark Ruffalo talking to the other Mark Ruffalo at a diner. As we come to find out, one of these brothers is a paranoid schizophrenic, while the other is a man trying to lead a seemingly normal life. His life is thrown into upheaval when the situation worsens with his mentally ill twin and ends up taking on additional responsibility to ensure his brother’s well-being. It is emotionally charged, dramatic and looks like it could just as easily be an Academy Award hopeful, as opposed to a limited series. In any case, it looks like a showcase for not just Ruffalo, but the entire cast.

Mark Ruffalo plays twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The rest of the cast includes Oscar-winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, Treme) as their mother, Rosie O’Donnell (A League of Their Own, The Flinstones) as Lisa Sheffer, a social worker, Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife, East is West), as Thomas’ psychologist Dr. Patel, Imogen Poots (Green Room, Black Christmas) as Dominick’s girlfriend Joy Hanks and Juliette Lewis (Camping, From Dusk Till Dawn) as Nedra Frank, who is employed by Dominick. Lastly, Kathryn Hahn will play Dessa Constantine, Dominick’s ex-wife. That makes for quite the ensemble.

I Know This Much Is True is billed by HBO as “a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.” It is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by author Wally Lamb, which was originally published in 1998. Derek Cianfrance, in addition to directing all six episodes of the adaptation, wrote the series as well. Some of Cianfrance’s other credits include The Light Between Oceans and the upcoming Metalhead.

HBO has had a great deal of luck with miniseries in recent years, with big hits such as Sharp Objects and the Emmy-winning Chernobyl. In addition to starring, Mark Ruffalo is on board as an executive producer alongside, Derek Cianfrance, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Wally Lamb, Gregg Fienberg and Anya Epstein. Lynette Howell Taylor and Jamie Patricof are also producing. I Know This Much is True is set to debut on April 27 on HBO. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.