‘I just want to actually be good at rugby again’ – former player of year Harriet Millar-Mills continues rehabilitation

Injury nightmare does not quite do justice to the ordeal that Harriet Millar-Mills has faced to get back on the pitch. Three knee surgeries and a total of 22 months out of rugby have been endured, but Millar-Mills is back and performing impressively for Wasps.

The back rower’s injury saga began just two months after playing for England in their 2017 Rugby World Cup final defeat to New Zealand.

“I did not know if I was going to come back at all,” says Millar-Mills. “I could have come back and the game could have moved on too much for me.

“It has been difficult. I’m nowhere near as good as when I got injured, just because my instincts aren’t quite there yet. I just want to actually be good at rugby again.”

Although Millar-Mills had concerns about her ability to reproduce her pre-injury form, her experience and leadership has been an added bonus to a Wasps side that is starting to compete with the league’s best.

The Stockport-born No 8 first played rugby at nine-years-old, inspired by watching Sale play at Edgeley Park, and never looked back. Millar-Mills was first capped by England in 2011, amassing 51 caps while also winning the Women’s Premiership Players’ Player of the Year award twice.