‘I have all the symptoms’: Tomic in isolation

Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic is the latest athlete to be caught up in the coronavirus outbreak.

The Herald Sun reports the former world No.17 fell ill last week and is currently in isolation in Miami.

“Since Tuesday, started feeling not right,” Tomic told the Herald sun.

“I already had shortness of breath and my immune system was low and run down.

Bernard Tomic (Getty)

“I’m currently in Miami and isolated away from everyone, as advised.

“I’m yet to be tested for it (COVID-19) but I have all the symptoms.'”

The 27-year-old recently competed at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Monterrey, Mexico, before heading over to the United States for the Miami Open.

The Miami Open was eventually cancelled by the ATP tour just last week.

Tomic simply hopes others take the pandemic seriously now, admitting he’s unsure of how long he will be in isolation for.

“I reckon I got it travelling from Mexico to Monterrey last week,” he said.

“People need to take this super seriously, especially at home in Australia.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be in isolation or when I can be tested.”