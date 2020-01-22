i-had-concerns-when-jose-mourinho-joined-spurs…-he-has-done-little-to-convince-me-i-was-wrong

When Jose Mourinho was appointed Tottenham manager, I was unashamedly pessimistic. Maybe my natural defeatism comes with the territory of being a lifelong Spurs fan. Or maybe I was just right to feel that way.

I worried that Jose, undeniably a success in three of his first major managerial posts, at Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan – who he left a decade ago – was out of touch with the modern game. His triumphs became more sporadic in his later posts, the football at Manchester United was less convincing than anywhere else he has gone while everywhere, without exception, things eventually turned toxic.

I was told by more positive fans that a manager with Mourinho’s winning record was just what Spurs needed. He could be the final piece in the puzzle and provide that elusive first trophy of this new era.

But two months into his Tottenham reign and it is looking worryingly as though my preconceptions were warranted. It is early days, but Mourinho has done little to prove he is the man to transform Spurs into a winning machine.

Public complaints

An underrated aspect of Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club was the quite brilliant job he did in protecting both his players and his boss. That hasn’t been the case with Mourinho.