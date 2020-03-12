It didn’t take long for the very first captain’s challenge to appear in the NRL season opener between the Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs.

A second-half try to Reed Mahoney proved the difference as Parramatta opened the NRL season with a gritty 8-2 victory over Canterbury.

Scores were locked at 2-all for almost half of a sapping contest on Thursday night until Mahoney showed quick reaction skills to post the game’s only try.

But during the first half, Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson challenged the on-field decision of knock-on in a tackle involving teammate Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Eels botch first official captain’s challenge

The challenge was unsuccessful after the review deemed Campbell-Gillard to have produced a loose carry.

But in Nine’s Macca’s Golden Point, Gutherson revealed Campbell-Gillard was certain it was a strip in the moment it occurred.

“He stood up and said straight away, ‘Challenge it, challenge it. It’s a strip,'” Gutherson said.

“I said, ‘Mate i’ll back ya’. They didn’t get theirs either so all good.”

Reed Mahoney scores the first try of 2020

After he saw the replay on the big screen, Campbell-Gillard jokingly admitted he “felt like an idiot” when it appeared obvious, he lost the ball.

“We were in a rough spot and it was our first or second ball (of the half). I felt hands all over it, I looked everywhere.

“I felt like an idiot to be honest. It’s one of those things because you’re letting the team down because you only get one call, it was only 15 minutes into the game.”

NRL great Andrew Johns also joined in poking fun at the prop when he jokingly admitted Campbell-Gillard didn’t know what he was doing.

Christian Crichton reported for high hit on Maika Sivo

“Well, Reagan Campbell-Gillard has absolutely no idea what he’s doing. He will never be allowed to have a captain’s challenge again,” Johns said.

However, NSW origin coach Brad Fittler believes the captain’s challenge will need some improvements.

Fittler hopes the new rule can be moved on quicker, using cricket as an example where referees can coordinate decisions through signals and potentially use the big screen to get the fans involved.

“I thought it was okay. I think the explaining, referees need to be quicker when they do it. I think you could do it like cricket and just have a signal – something comes up on the screen and gives something to the fans to cheer,” Fittler said.

“I think the whole explanation took an extra 10 or 15 seconds which we don’t need.”

– with AAP