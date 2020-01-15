‘i-feel-badly-for-him’:-brad-stevens-reacted-to-the-alex-cora-news

As the Boston sports world reacts to the departure of ex-Red Sox manager Alex Cora, one fellow coach was emotional about the news: Brad Stevens.

During practice on Wednesday, the Celtics head coach admitted that he felt “sad” after hearing about Cora’s departure from the team, announced Tuesday, following his alleged involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Both coaches have shared a mutual respect for each other in the past – with Cora having praised Stevens for his work in “rebuilding” the Celtics.

In light of recent events, Stevens expressed his own sentiments about Cora as a friend and person.

Brad Stevens said he was saddened by the departure of Alex Cora and the whole situation. #RedSox #Celtics pic.twitter.com/ns58ucx03i — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 15, 2020

“Obviously I read the report [and] there was going to be fallout from the report, but I know Alex [Cora] well and I really got to know him and become friends,” Stevens explained. “I feel badly for him. I know, obviously, there’s always consequences and it sounded like based on his statement and the Red Sox’s statement they understood that. But, that doesn’t change how vibrant he is when he walks into a room, how much he raises the energy level in a room, how good he’s been to me. I was sad about the whole thing.”

The Red Sox officially addressed Cora’s departure in a press conference Wednesday.