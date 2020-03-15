Former jillaroos star Allana Ferguson believes Valentine Holmes should consider moving back to wing following a unconvincing debut for the North Queensland Cowboys at fullback.

The Cowboys were defeated by the Brisbane Broncos 28-21 on Friday night at the unveiling of their new stadium.

Despite scoring a try, Holmes endured a mixed return to the field after he dropped a high ball close to the Cowboys’ try line and was unfortunately on the end of a missed tackle that saw David Fifita produce an early contender for try of the year.

Fifita’s stunning solo try

Ferguson believes the 24-year-old would be better off back at his original position of wing.

Before Holmes embarked on his NFL stint, he scored 22 tries for the Sharks in 2018 and the former jillaroos star thinks Holmes should enjoy being “the best winger in the world,”

“That’s what I can’t get past, he’s the best winger in the world when he’s at the top of his game,” Ferguson said.

“So just return to the game and be the best winger again. I don’t really understand it. Fullback is a different position, I don’t know if it’s around more money or boasting about it being the No.1. If you’re good at something, stick to it, just get better at it.

Valentine Holmes of the Cowboys runs the ball (Getty)

“I’m not sure if it’s something he can work on, but I don’t think he necessarily has the ball skills or the brain that goes along with on-the-go, instinctive football ability which to be a top fullback at the moment in the modern game, you need to have those attributes.

“I don’t think instinctively he’s got that.”

On Friday night, Scott Drinkwater was given the half back duties.

However, former NRL great Andrew Johns believes the Cowboys would be better off bringing 22-year-old Jake Clifford into the halves.

The move could potentially push Drinkwater to halfback with Johns hinting the switch would shift Holmes back to the wing.

NRL Highlights: Cowboys v Broncos – Round 1

“Around the ruck he (Holmes) needs to improve. The fitness will come, he hasn’t played in 12 months,” Johns said.

“I’m still not sold with Morgan at halfback and Drinkwater at five-eighth. I’ve got a huge wrap on Jake Clifford, the young halfback. Which would then push Drinkwater either to fullback and (Holmes onto the wing).”