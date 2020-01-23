‘i-couldn’t-see-the-point-of-living-any-more’:-frankie-bridge-hospitalised-for-a-month-after-breakdown

Frankie Bridge has opened up about suffering a mental breakdown at the height of The Saturdays fame, which led to a stay in a private psychiatric hospital.

The singer has battled with ‘anxiety, nervousness, stress and sadness’ for a long time and ‘lived with it in silence’ until it overwhelmed her.

She said: ‘I had uncontrollable panic attacks and paralysing negative thoughts about anything and everything. I had trouble sleeping, lacked energy and had lost my appetite and my libido.

‘I couldn’t do anything without help and was unable to function in everyday life. Fundamentally, I couldn’t see the point of living any more.’

Frankie had previously seen two therapists and was on three different anti-depressants – Prozac, venlafaxine and sertraline – in the months before she was admitted to hospital.

As part of a popular girl group meant she was forced to hide how she was feeling, and ended up ‘sobbing herself to sleep’ every night.

It was after she had filmed the music video for My Heart Takes Over in Reykjavik, she realised she had ‘hit rock bottom’, and with the help of her then-boyfriend Wayne Bridge (who she married in 2014) she was able to get help at London’s Nightingale Hospital where she stayed for a month.

Frankie decided not to tell her family about it out of ‘shame’ and she didn’t want them to ‘blame themselves’.

In hospital she eventually started to speak to other patients who were all battling demons of their own, and she found the experience ‘amazing’.

Writing in her new book Open: Why Asking For Help Can Save Your Life, she explained: ‘There were so many people who had experienced the same feelings as me, if not worse, that I felt understood and not so alone. I no longer had to hide, cover up and lie about how I was.’

The thought of going on tour with The Saturdays in 2011 caused her to break down in tears sobbing, but when it came to performing she was feeling better, but still struggled to get to sleep.

She had also lost weight to the point her ribs ‘jutted out’ and her stage costumes had to be less revealing.

Her doctor told her she had treatment-resistant depression, which meant that any medication she was on became less effective over time.

However she is currently on medication and continues to go to therapy to ‘keep her afloat’, even coping with the side effects.

While Frankie still has her ‘good and bad days’ she is not as low as she once was.

She added: ‘It took me reaching what could have been my breaking point to begin to get to grips with my illness.

‘That has been a hugely empowering journey, and my biggest breakthrough has been realising I will get through it.’





