“i-challenge-rahul-gandhi-to-utter-10-lines-on-citizenship-law”:-jp-nadda

Panaji:

Panaji:

BJP national working president JP Nadda on Friday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to utter 10 lines to describe the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, and then explain his opposition to the new citizenship law in two lines.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak ten lines on the CAA. And in two lines, spell out his opposition,” Mr Nadda told a pro-CAA rally in Goa capital Panaji.

“I feel pity on their thought and knowledge. The Congress, the NCP, which have such a long history… this is what their leaders have been reduced to that they do not know what CAA is!” he said.

The top BJP leader also said that the Act, which has stroked controversy in several parts of the country, was meant for giving citizenship and not taking it away and accused the Opposition of trying to create confusion and mis-perception about the CAA.

