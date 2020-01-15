i-can’t-promise-extra-funding-or-better-wages-for-struggling-police-force,-admits-naomi-long

The new Justice Minister has admitted she cannot guarantee the PSNI more funding, even though she is well aware of the challenges it is facing.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said that a number of issues, including key policing policies, were “on the radar”.

In her first major interview since being appointed to the new Stormont Executive, she discussed issues ranging from police recruitment and pay parity for officers to upskirting, legacy issues and paramilitarism.

She was speaking the morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s whistle-stop visit to Northern Ireland.

The Conservative leader was subsequently criticised for failing to confirm how much of a cash injection the UK government was prepared to hand over as part of the new Stormont deal.

Sitting in her office in the Justice Department, Mrs Long told this newspaper there was no guarantee that local police officers would receive the 2.5% pay rise awarded to their English and Welsh counterparts last September.

Only yesterday the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) said the pay situation could “be remedied at a stroke of a pen”.