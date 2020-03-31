i-broke-down:-sunny-leone-on-her-behalf-controversial-2016-interview-wherein-she-was-insulted-by-way-of-a-journo

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 21: 20 [IST]

Most of us remember how horribly Sunny Leone was treated when she had given an interview to CNN News 18 editor, Bhupendra Chaubey in 2016 and she was interrogated and insulted on a national television such as a criminal. Nonetheless, Sunny had answered the questions with much grace and won an incredible number of hearts with her patience, poise and honesty. In her recent interview having an entertainment portal, Sunny discussed exactly the same interview and revealed how lousy she had felt post giving that interview to Bhupendra Chaubey. She said, “I was extremely uncomfortable the complete time. There is a plastered smile, my fingers were such as this. I kept thinking he’ll stop now which would be the last weird question. I simply sat through everything because I didn’t want any one else to obtain the best out of me. EASILY let him obtain the best of who I’m, I lose. It isn’t like I haven’t been asked these questions in my own life before. However the real way he was speaking like I was beneath him. That’s that which was weird.” Coronavirus: Sunny Leone & Family Wear Masks; Actress Says ‘Sad That My Kids NEED TO Live Like This’ She further added, “What hurt probably the most was no-one ever stopped it. I never felt so alone for the reason that one moment. Nobody from the anyone or production else could simply tell him that this has gone out of line. I asked everyone from then on, ‘Was I not nice enough if you ask me that you felt that I deserved to undergo this?’ I broke down after but we visited the united states and I shut myself faraway from social media marketing even there.” For the unversed, when Sunny was insulted on a national TV, many B-town celebs including Aamir Khan had reached out to the Mastizaade actress and stood by her!