i-am-thankful-that-i-have-reem-shaikh-as-my-co-star-in-tujhse-hai-raabta:-sehban-azim

Handsome hunk Sehban Azim, who had worked his great shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Dil Dosti Dance, Humsafars, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Thapki Pyar Ki, Bepannaah, is currently entertaining fans as ACP Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta

Tujhse Hai Raabta has been winning everyone’s hearts due to its intriguing storyline and fantastic performances by its lead stars Reem Shaikh (Kalyani) and Sehban (Malhar). KalMa, as they are fondly called, is one of the most loved jodis of Indian television.

In conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Sehban spoke about his character graph, show and more…

Tell us, how’s it been playing Malhar so far? What pulled you the most towards this role?

Playing a righteous IPS officer who is an ACP is something any actor would love to play, his ‘never giving up’ attitude towards righteousness and towards the people he loves no matter how much pain he goes through, is the most attractive thing about ACP Malhar Rane.

Malhar has multiple shades. Which one satisfies you the most as an actor in terms of performance?

I agree. Malhar’s strong willpower to withstand any storm is the best thing about him, his journey of emotional turmoil makes him larger than life.

What has been the most challenging bit about Tujhse Hai Raabta so far?

There was a time when Malhar used to put Kalyani in pain to make her feel what he himself was going through after the betrayal, which was the most challenging part. He was loud, crazy, frustrated, helpless, hurt, revengeful and betrayed at the same time…and all these emotions were pouring on to an 18-year-old Kalyani who he got married out of revenge but he was trying to hold all the rules of righteousness at the same time. He was going crazy in his head. This was something I’d never tried or lived as an actor so I consider it the most vulnerable phase of Malhar Rane and most difficult as an actor.

Was there a phase where you had a dislike for a particular track, and you did it because there was a requirement?

Yeah, hurting Kalyani was a phase that was disliked by a lot of people but then they did understand that Malhar was acting out of pain and betrayal assuming Kalyani being the culprit.

So how have you evolved as an actor with this Malhar journey?

I think I’ve learned a lot from a husband’s perspective, from a father’s perspective, and from an ACP officer’s perspective…things a father, husband and an ACP goes through on a day to day life, I can relate to it now. It has made me feel more for people living such a life.

You have been winning appreciation for your role. How does it feel? Share any best compliment received so far?

I’m overwhelmed that I have been able to do justice with the character and I feel more satisfied with my work. There are a lot of compliments…one being from my writer Komolika…she said: “nobody else could have done justice to this character as much you did playing Malhar Rane”. If you have convinced your writer that you are that guy then you have done your job as an actor, I guess.

Your show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been immensely loved by the audience. Do you think it has proved pivotal for your career?

I don’t know, maybe it has… people watching the show and loving the characters must have led to more positivity in the team. Looking forward to more such experiences.

When you look back at your journey in the industry, how do you feel about it? Any regrets so far?

No, absolutely nothing, I regret nothing. I’ve been blessed till now and I wish it to stay the way it is.

How is Reem as a co-star? How has your experience been working with her?

She’s perfect as Kalyani and I don’t think anyone could have done more justice as Reem is doing for Kalyani. In one sentence “I’m thankful that I have her as my co-star!”

Finally, your message to your fans…

My fans are adorable, they are real, honest and awesome. One of the best things this show gave me are these beautiful people who never fail to bring a smile on my face. Thanks for being with me no matter what, no matter the TRP goes down, no matter they like the ongoing track or not I know you guys are just always there to support.