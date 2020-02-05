i-am-not-okay-with-this:-netflix-release-date,-cast-and-trailer-for-the-teen-sci-fi-drama

A new coming-of-age teen drama is set to air on Netflix towards the end of the month.

I Am Not Okay With This is a new sci-fi based on Charles Forsman’s comic book of the same name.

With The End of the F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle at the helm and the producers of Stranger Things on board, I Am Not Okay With This has a pretty impressive pedigree already.

Here is everything you need to know about the drama.

(Netflix)

I Am Not Okay With This release date

The series will drop on Netflix on Sunday, February 26, so there is still some time to wait until it launches.

It consists of seven half-hour episodes.

Who is in the cast?

IT and Sharp Objects actor Sophia Lillis stars in the main role of teenager Sydney, who the series follows.

Ellis will be joined by fellow IT cast member Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Stanley Barber and Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) stars as Dina.

Kathleen Rose Perkins (Fresh Off the Boat) will play Maggie, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) plays Liam and newcomer Richard Ellis has been cast as Brad Lewis.

Is there a trailer for I Am Not Okay With This?

There sure is, but it certainly doesn’t tell us a lot.

Must-see films arriving in February

All we get is a shot of Stanley Barber pulling up alongside Sydney as she walks down the road, only for him to struggle winding the window of his battered car down as they both stand awkwardly trying to think of something to say.

It then cuts to a shot the same car driving through a small town.

What is I Am Not Okay With This about?

According to Netflix, the show is an “irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”