i-am-not-a-social-butterfly-and-do-not-get-bored-at-home:-erica-fernandes-of-kasautii-zindagii-kay

Erica Fernandes the popular actress of fame Kasautii Zindagii Kay is happy to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown that the Government has put for the whole of our country.

Erica who has been at home, tending to her chores for many days now, got into a LIVE with her loved fans yesterday and we at IWMBuzz.com quote her from the live session she had.

Says Erica, “I have not stepped out of my house for a long time now. The lockdown did not start now, but it has been put to practice for a few days. This is much needed and we have to abide by it. Yes, 21 days is a long duration, but we have to accept it to keep ourselves and others safe.”

On her plans during the lockdown, Erica states, “Well, 21 days is a long duration and guess I will utilize this time to do things that I have never got time to put into action earlier. So my plan is to chill at home, spend time with my family. I will cook and also read a lot. I will get to do some painting.”

Ask her whether she is bored to stay at home, and Erica explains, “I am not bored at all about staying at home. I am not a social butterfly and this is my space.”

On the break for her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica who plays the role of Prerna quips, “Yes, considering the situation and scenario we are in, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is on a break.”

On an ending note, Erica urges every citizen of the country to be responsible and stay indoors in order to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

Well-said, Erica!!