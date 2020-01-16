‘i-am-a-killer’-season-2-coming-to-netflix-on-january-31st,-2020

I am a Killer – Picture:

The second season of I Am A Killer, a serial killer documentary series will be returning on January 31st, 2020 in most Netflix regions. Here’s a deep dive into what we can expect from season 2 of I am a Killer.

Let’s quickly recap before diving into the new season. Season 1 of the British series came to Netflix internationally on March 8th, 2018. The series first airs on Crime and Investigation, a specialist network in the United Kingdom.

Season 1 of I Am A Killer did eventually come to Netflix in the United Kingdom in August 2019.

Through the 10 episodes, we got in-depth interviews with detailed accounts of inmates that are living on death row. The series was instantly popular on Netflix and that should come as no surprise given how popular in general serial killer documentaries perform. Just recently, Netflix released a three-part docu-series on Aaron Hernandez.

Season 2 (consisting of 10 episodes) of I Am A Killer is set to hit Netflix globally (excluding Netflix UK) on January 31st, 2020. The series aired until December 24th, 2019 in the UK.

I AM A KILLER returns to @netflix with Season 2 on 31st January. 10 all new stories. #iamakiller pic.twitter.com/pYC5bfeSUu — I Am A Killer – OFFICIAL (@IamakillerO) January 16, 2020

Who will feature in I am a Killer season 2?

Thanks to the show’s official page on its UK network site, we’re able to take a look at what stories are going to feature in season 2 of the docu-series.

Each episode will once again speak to a new convict on death row.

Some of the featured criminals in season 2 include Cavona Flenoy, Charles Armentrout, Brandon Hutchinson, Toby Lynn Williams, Leo Little, and Lindsey Haugen.

Season 2 is the first to feature women convicts from death row.

“I guess I just wanted to kill someone with my bare hands”. Lindsay Haugen was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison. #IAmAKiller 2 starts tomorrow at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/qldjH5lzVY — Crime Investigation UK (@CI) October 21, 2019

When will I Am A Killer season 2 be on Netflix UK?

As confirmed by the shows Twitter channel, it won’t be a while before the series comes to Netflix in the UK. Given the gap between season 1 coming to Netflix in the US vs the United Kingdom, we’re not expecting season 2 of I Am A Killer on Netflix UK until the end of 2021.

