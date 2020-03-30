I always need to keep challenging the actor within -Helly Shah

Petite TV beauty Helly Shah is all set for one more big-ticket project, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 on Colors. IWMBuzz spoke to this Ahmedabad ki chori about the same and her great going career. Read on:





Your take on the concept of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2?

I have never done a thriller before, so this is just what the doctor ordered. The constant twists and turns will keep you on edge.

Any pressure as you are doing a sequel to a hit show?

None whatsoever. The story is entirely new and has no connection with the first season. We have only retained the nomenclature.

Any disappointment over the delayed launch due to the ongoing Covid19 outbreak? (the show was first supposed to go on air this month-end)

The channel and production house (Beyond Dreams) has made a smart decision, for if the lockdown gets extended, we might be compelled to air repeats, thereby putting a spanner in our works. It makes better sense to let things stabilize before coming on air. I am very excited as I regard this show very close to my heart.





You have been around for several years now (started in 2011 with Gulal), how do you see your journey?

A slow and steady rise. I have been lucky to get varied characters (Swaragani and Devanshi etc.). Any actor worth his/her salt wants to be versatile. Here, I will add that I have taken deliberate steps towards the above goal of experimenting with different genres/formats (even tried Nach Baliye). I have refused to be part of just about anything. I always need to keep challenging the actor within. Agreed some decisions might have been wrong, but then I am a master of my destiny.

What do you feel about our TV fraternity?

The industry has been very cordial and welcoming to outsiders. I, too, have grown in confidence with each passing project. At first, you are hesitant to speak your mind

How was the response of your last Star Bharat show, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera?

Superb, this show again was not your run of the mill daily soap in terms of story and treatment.

Press reports had suggested that your above double-role was nixed as you could not take the shooting pressure?

Too much water has passed under the bridge, so let’s not go there. Suffice to say playing a daily soap lead is a huge ask, plus here I was playing both Saltanat and Kaaynat. So a certain amount of fatigue was only expected.

In closing, any message for your legion of fans?

I would just request them to stay at home in the wake of the Coronavirus virus. They should also try to convince others from stepping out as well, lest the infection goes out of hand.