hypocricy-exposed-!-not-karan-johar,-but-kangana-ranaut-is-now-the-new-‘flag-bearer-of-nepotism’

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacked Karan JoharVarinder Chawla/Instagram

Karan Johar had been facing the brunt of Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism rant for the past couple of years. Not just KJo, but Kangana had not spared any one from Bollywood. She had openly launched a war against stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan for being privileged. But it looks like the tables have turned and Kangana’s hypocricy has finally been exposed.

Last year, Kangana had gone on record to say that she would throw her child into the sea when she was given a hypothetical situation if she would help her child if he/she wants to be an actor or director.

”If I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will be 50 per cent. If I really care for him as a mother, I will let him find his own way, because he can make a good living out of anything, anywhere. But if I want him to be an extraordinary person, I must throw him into the sea. He will either drown or make it,” Kangana had told India Today in an interview.

Moreover, Kangana Ranaut had also cited a real example of her brother Akshit Ranaut and how he had been struggling to become a pilot for the past four years.

“Getting him that job means nothing to me. But to see a great human being rise out of that struggle, every day – through rejection, despair, hopelessness – is what I would really love to see my brother as. For him, there are plenty of options, farming is also one, we have a lot of land back home, that’s how I choose to see life. Life for me is not cheque or money or just badges that we wear,” Kangana had said.

Karan Johar; Kangana RanautVarinder Chawla

But ever since Kangana inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films and Akshit took over as the legal adviser of the company, her so-called nepotism debate has fallen flat like a joke. Not just Akshit, but her sister Rangoli Chandel too has been managing her work in the industry and had been introduced as Kangana’s official spokesperson.

Talking about nepotism, Karan Johar has never employed a single individual from his family. He has been repeatedly belittled for nepotism. But how can he be accused of that? Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Tara Sutaria and the 23-24 new directors he has introduced are not even remotely related to him. Not even one of his blood relations works for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions,” a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

There’s no doubt that Kangana has contradicted her own statements and her stand about nepotism. So now how Kangana would remain the so-called revolutionary in this so-called ugly web of Bollywood? She has now made herself, in her own words, ‘the flag bearer of nepotism.’