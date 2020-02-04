Hyperloop gets boost in Missouri House after backers add eminent domain ban

JEFFERSON CITY — An effort aimed at convincing developers of a futuristic, high-speed transportation system to build a test track in Missouri won first-round approval in the Missouri House on Tuesday.”This is an opportunity for our state to be innovative and forward-thinking on transportation,” said Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Fulton, the sponsor of the legislation. “This is a chance for Missouri to put themselves on the map in the transportation innovation space.”The measure adds tube transport systems, a concept developed by the company Virgin Hyperloop One, to the list of projects that could be financed through public-private partnerships. Other types of projects include ports, ferries and light rail systems.Although the long-term goal is to connect St. Louis and Kansas City with a pneumatic tube people-mover that could transport passengers across the state in 30 minutes, a recent study commissioned by House Speaker Elijah Haahr recommends the state should first build a 15-mile track to test the feasibility of the concept.The report put the price tag on the test track at $300 million to $500 million. The cost to build a track linking St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City is estimated at $10.4 billion.Before lawmakers gave their approval, however, Fitzwater proposed an amendment that would ban eminent domain for tube transport systems.”It bans eminent domain for this public-private partnership language,” Fitzwater said. “I did it because it seemed important to the body (the House) to have these protections.”The provision drew concern from Democrats, who wondered whether it was feasible to build a track without using eminent domain.”What we are trying to do with this bill is to send a message that Missouri’s open for business,'”said Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette. “I think if this amendment gets on the bill, we’re totally contradicting ourselves, because there’s not going to be a way to have Missouri to be part of the future if we are right out of the box saying they can’t use eminent domain.”Any big transitions in transportation have involved the use of eminent domain,” she said.”Aren’t we putting a big barrier in their way?” asked Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis.”I don’t think it’s the barrier you’re making it out to be,” Fitzwater said.The measure approved Tuesday does not include any public money for the project.Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, drafted an amendment that would have prohibited taxpayer money for the tube track, but Taylor ultimately didn’t offer his amendment for debate.Fitzwater said such a ban on public funding would be premature, saying the state shouldn’t “handcuff” itself.”I understand your concern with the funding, but I don’t think that’s where we’re at right now,” Fitzwater said. “That’s not the concern. The concern is getting — Missouri being chosen to do the track.”The legislation requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for consideration.The legislation is House Bill 1963.

