hyderabad-million-march-organiser-charged-for-violating-police-guidelines

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Police has charged one of the organisers of Saturday’s Million March in the city for violating police guidelines.

It was organised to protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Mustak Mallik, one of the organisers, has been booked for violating the guidelines laid down by Hyderabad Police while granting permission for the event, said Chikkadpalli Police.

According to the guidelines, not more than 1,000 people would be allowed to gather at Dharna Chowk to ensure than traffic and, law and order situations remained under control.

However, over 15,000 people participated in the protest which is a clear violation of the guidelines, the police said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 21 read with 76 of the Civil Procedure Act.

The march was organised by over 40 organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register.