hyderabad-cop-caught-taking-cash,-booze-as-bribe-in-businessman’s-car

A policeman in Hyderabad was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 and two bottles of liquor.

Sub-inspector P Sudheer Reddy and his senior had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a businessman to release him on what is called a “station bail”. On a complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the cop accepting the bribe inside the businessman’s car at the police station in the posh neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills.

The businessman was named in a Rs 34,000 cheating case filed by a woman who owned a salon, alleging that his wife had availed beauty treatments and that the couple did not pay for them.

The two policemen had reportedly assured the man that they would help him in settling the case in a Lok Adalat or a people’s court.

“At Jubilee Hills, we have caught Sudheer Reddy red-handed while accepting the bribe amount and two liquor bottles,” senior police officer Achcheshwara Rao, DSP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The arrested policeman’s senior Balavantaiah, with whom he spoke to on the phone before accepting the bribe, has reportedly escaped and the police is looking for him. The two cops had negotiated with the businessman and agreed to accept Rs 50,000.