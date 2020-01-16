husky-dumped-by-breeder-for-looking-‘weird’-is-desperately-searching-for-a-home

Can you help Jubilee find the loving home she deserves?

Jubilee is a four-year-old husky currently staying at rescue shelter Husky House, in New Jersey.

She was ditched by a breeder who said he couldn’t sell the dog because she looked ‘weird’.

It’s true that Jubilee does look a little different to your usual husky – her eyes are closer together and give her a slightly worried expression.

But she’s a lovely dog in need of a home. All she needs is for someone to look past her unusual face and give her a chance.

The husky has been getting a load of attention online after Husky House posted a heartbreaking message from Jubilee’s perspective, but they say they still haven’t received many adoption applications.

They wrote: ‘My name is Jubilee. I’m a four-year-old female husky who has been with Husky House for a long time.

‘I came from a “breeder” who couldn’t sell me because he said I was “weird” looking.

‘Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them.

‘I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.

‘I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look.

‘Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.’

Jubilee has been at the shelter for over a year and a half and is still searching for an owner.

Anyone else tearing up?

The post got shared on Reddit, where it was flooded with shares and comments after people compared her looks to ‘bad taxidermy’.

On Facebook the post has received more than 12,000 comments from fans saying how sweet Jubilee looks and that she has a face memes are made of, but still no potential adoptees have been found.

It’s worth noting that adopting a dog is a big commitment, and it’s better for Jubilee to wait a little longer for the perfect home rather than going to the first person to ask.

She cannot live with other cats but likes other dogs, and will need plenty of space for exercise. Husky House recommends she doesn’t live with any small children, small animals, or chickens.

She’ll need an owner who’s patient and willing to coax her out of her shell, as she’s a little shy.

Husky House also prefers to make home visits to any potential adopters, so Jubilee’s family will need to be based fairly close to the shelter.

If you think you could adopt Jubilee and give her all the love she deserves, you can apply through Husky House.

