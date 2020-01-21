husband-of-lebanese-pop-star-charged-with-murder-after-shooting-intruder-16-times

The husband of a superstar of the Arab pop world will appear in a Lebanese court this week charged with murder after he allegedly shot dead an intruder into the glamourous couple’s home.

Fadi Al-Hashem, a celebrity dentist and husband of Lebanese singer and television talent judge Nancy Ajram, claims that he killed in self-defence after a man broke into the house just after dawn and started threatening his wife and family with a pistol.

But having initially been released by Lebanese judges, Dr Hashem last week was re-arrested and charged with “intentional murder” after it emerged that the victim had sustained no less than 16 gunshot wounds and may have been known to the couple.

Local media channels have broadcast security camera footage from the night of the incident that showed a masked man carrying what appeared to be a gun and appearing to confront Dr Hashem, before being chased and shot at by him.

The dead man has been named as Mohamed Hassan Moussa, a 30-year-old Syrian immigrant whose family claim had been working for Mr Hashem and Ms Ajram as a gardener and who they say was owed money by them.

Ms Ajram, 36, is one of Lebanon’s most successful singers, who has sold more than 30 million records worldwide since starting her career as a teenager and latterly becoming a judge on the “Arab Idol” television series.