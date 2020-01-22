husband-‘borrowed-friend’s-saw,-killed-wife,-then-returned-it-covered-with-her-tissue-and-blood’

A husband faces a murder charge after borrowing a friend’s saw, killing his wife and returning the power tool covered in her blood, police say.

Craig Lazon, 42, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the murder of his wife Tiffany Marie, 37, who was reported missing on January 9.

Family members called police and told them they hadn’t heard from the missing woman since Christmas.

Lazon, of Albany in Oregon, is said to have borrowed the battery-powered circular saw from a pal, then returned it several days later.

When police heard about what had happened, they seized the saw, and are now said to have discovered ‘bodily tissue and blood’ which matched Tiffany’s DNA.

Prior to Tuesday’s murder charge, police had been holding Lazon in jail on an animal neglect charge related to his alleged abuse of he and Tiffany’s pet cat.

No trace of Tiffany has been seen since she was reported missing, and police say they have no evidence beside the circular saw DNA to suggest that she is dead.

Lazon reportedly told police that he had no idea where his wife was, then added that he believed she was moving to Washington.

He was arrested in 2015 over claims he tried to murder Tiffany at her home by tying her up, KATU reported.

She eventually escaped after almost a week in captivity after Lazon allegedly put her in his car and told her he was taking her to drown her.

Tiffany told investigators Lazon had beaten, strangled and raped her while holding her in captivity.

Charges against Lazon were later dismissed after a judge said Tiffany was not a credible witness.

Lazon was convicted of assaulting her in 2013, and also has a drugs conviction.