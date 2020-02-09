hurr-collective-is-launching-the-first-in-store-wardrobe-rental-pop-up-at-selfridges

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Fashion rental platform Hurr Collective has announced that it’s launching its first in-store wardrobe rental pop-up at Selfridges.

The pop-up will showcase a curated range of 200 pieces from the HURR website, including pieces from cool-girl brands, RIXO, Ganni, Mara Hoffman and Gucci, available to rent for either four or eight days.

The stock will rotate on a weekly basis and there will be specially curated London Fashion Week, Valentines Day and Holiday edits.

HURR​ will also host a series of interactive workshops over the course of the six months it spends at Selfridges, including sustainable fashion panel discussions, how to build an online brand and styling sessions.

Hurr Collective offers the most covetable pieces at affordable price points to rent (Hurr Collective )

The fashion rental industry is projected to reach $1.96 billion by 2023.

The move follows the success of HURR’s debut pop-up hosted in London’s Belgravia, which allowed existing and new members of the platform the opportunity to take their experience offline and physically interact with the products.

“HURR is based on creating accessibility and a route to luxury fashion for a mainstream market. In recent years, consumer behaviours have shifted towards access based models for houses and cars, with the sharing economy now entering fashion,” explained Victoria Prew, the CEO and co-founder of HURR. “We are incredibly excited to partner with Selfridges to help us translate the HURR experience into a physical space.”

This isn’t the first time Selfridges has toyed with sustainability-focussed pop-ups. The department store also houses a pop-up from fashion luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective.

The Hurr Collective pop-up opens on February 9 and will last for six months. It will be situated in the Contemporary Studio on the third floor.