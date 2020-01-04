hunters-trailer-sees-al-pacino,-logan-lerman-play-nazi-hunters-in-jordan-peele’s-amazon-prime-video-original-show

Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele has collaborated with legendary actor Al Pacino for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video Original series Hunters.

Set in New York City in the 1970s, the show is based on Nazism in America. The trailer has dropped, which claims to have been inspired by “true events.”

The show imagines an America in which many high-ranking Nazi officials, who have survived the Third Reich, are now planning a Fourth Reich in the country. Led by Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, a group of hunters “set out to bring Nazis to justice, and prevent their new genocidal plans,” states The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer begins with Offerman attending a funeral. He tells Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) he knew Jonah’s deceased grandmother as they went to the concentration camps together. “She lived through all of that just to be shot in the living room by a burglar,” Jonah laments. Offerman then hints at the murder being a move by a Nazi. Explaining that he had created a group of Nazi hunters with Jonah’s grandmother, Offerman recruits him to the group.

Watch the trailer here

Al Pacino Nazis hunters murderous rampages revenge = our social lives gone. #Hunters will be on your screens Feb 21st, hands up who’s excited 🙋‍♀️? pic.twitter.com/VjXUZWNSA6 — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) January 3, 2020

Apart from Pacino and Lerman, the series also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

Peele is producing Hunters via his banner Monkeypaw Productions, along with Amazon Studios and Sonar Entertainment. David Weil, who has created the series, will also serve as the executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. The pilot was directed by executive producer Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

Hunters is slated to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video India on 21 February.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 10: 09: 26 IST