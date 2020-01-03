hunters-drops-its-first-trailer-as-al-pacino-and-logan-lerman-battle-nazis-in-new-amazon-prime-thriller

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for the Al Pacino-starring thriller Hunters, which sees the cinematic legend take to the small screen to fight Nazis alongside Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman.

Following a band of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York, the film follows the Hunters as they discover that hundreds of former high-ranking Nazi officials are alive and well living amongst us and plotting their revenge.

The diverse team sets out on a mission to stop these dastardly criminals from establishing a Fourth Reich in the US and will have to work together in order to stop the plans for a new genocide.

Living film legend Pacino (coming off a starring role in Netflix’s acclaimed Irishman from Martin Scorsese) stars as a Holocaust survivor, alongside Lerman, Jerrika Hinton and Josh Radnor.

The new action-packed trailer sees Lerman’s character set out to solve the murder of his grandmother, who was also a survivor of the Nazi death camps.

Pacino’s grizzled old man becomes something of a sensei to the young boy – telling him, ‘there’s evil everywhere’ as he drops the bombshell that he and Lerman’s deceased grandmother created the Hunters to seek and expose any Nazis still living undercover in America.

They certainly seem to be a rag-tag, diverse bunch as well; from young to old, male to female…there’s even a spy dressed up as a nun for good measure.

Horror auteur Jordan Peele will executive produce the series, which was created by writer David Weil. American Horror Story filmmaker Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot.

The series will drop all of its episodes on 21 February, so you have plenty of time to get ready to binge all the Nazi-hunting you can bear in one sitting.

There’s still a lot more to come from Amazon Prime this year.

The streaming service will be home to Star Trek spin-off Picard, starring Sir Patrick Stewart as the titular space captain, who will be joined by some old friends on his new adventures.

Also set to launch in 2021 is Amazon’s ambitious, $1 billion prequel to JRR Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings. And if the rumours are correct, a familiar face may just be returning to our screens…in a younger form.

Hunters drops on Amazon Prime 21 February.





