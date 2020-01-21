hunter-mcgleenon-baby-murder-accused-left-child-alone-for-casino-visit,-court-told

A man charged with murdering a baby in Co Armagh left the child alone for hours while he visited a casino, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors also alleged Sharyar Ali went out in the middle of the night for a second time when he was supposed to be looking after 11-month old Hunter McGleenon.

The little boy’s “lifeless” body was discovered later on November 26 last year when paramedics were called to a house in Keady.

Examinations established that he had sustained head and abdominal injuries.

Ali, a 31-year-old Pakistani national with an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, was in a relationship with the baby’s mother at the time.

Hunter had been left in his sole care from the previous day while she spent time with her terminally ill grandmother.

The court heard he made a number of trips with the child during that period, including taking him to Monaghan where he runs a mobile phone shop.